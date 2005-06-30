Motorola to acquire Sendo

Motorola Inc. is acquiring the key assets from UK based mobile handset maker Sendo Ltd. Engineers in UK and Singapore will join Mobile Devices Business.

The acquisition includes Sendo's UK- and Singapore-based research and development team, design and test equipment required by that team, as well as the company's intellectual property portfolio.



Sendo's R&D team consists of about 200 engineers, 170 of which are based at Sendo headquarters in Birmingham, UK. The acquisition includes 50 existing and 40 pending patents. Motorola said it is not acquiring the larger business of Sendo Ltd. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Sendo, founded in August 1999, supplies mobile phones to Network Operators around the world. Sendo has offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.