India new PCB hub for European companies

PCB producers from Europe are outsourcing some of their PCB production and design to India. The region around Mysore-Tumkum is about to become the PCB hub in India.

European companies such as AT&S, CIPSA-RIC India (an Indo-Spanish-Italian joint venture), Ruwel, Würth Electronics are all looking to India for cost efficient manufacturing of PCBs, said Tech-on. While Würth Electronic is rumoured to look into building a new facility in Mysore, others a already established there. Austria based PCB manufacturer AT&S has invested US$57 million in a second plant at Nanjangud, which is to produce mainly multilayer PCBs for automotive, medical and industrial applications. The commercial production is scheduled for the 2 half of 2009. CIPSA-RIC India, an Indo-Spanish-Italian venture, is to invest around $20 million in another manufacturing facility in Tumkur.