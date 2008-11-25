100 new jobs at Kitron Arendal can be created, when Norway buys U.S. fighters

EMS provider Kitron in Arendal, Norway can earn several billion Norwegian Kronas, when the Norwegian government now has decide to buy U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin.

Kitron is producing electronics for the American fighter aircraft. Jan Sigvartsen, CEO of Kitron, is very pleased that the Norwegian government has chosen the U.S. planes over the Swedish Gripen aircrafts.



"This is very good news for us. This is a long-term project, both for Norway and for Kitron as a partner in this project. We can expect work for the next 25-30 years and for us - this is important. Both for technical reasons and for the potential to earn up to one billion dollars over the next 25 to 30 years, "says Mr Sigvartsen.



It is the U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, who delivers the type F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which the Norwegian government now wants to buy. Since 2005 Kitron has been manufacturing and supplying products for 35 million to Lockheed Martin, and Sigvartsen is fully convinced that the cooperation will continue when the new airplanes will be produced.



I am quite sure that we will continue the cooperation. And that could mean as many as 100 new jobs in Arendal, Norway, says Sigvartsen.