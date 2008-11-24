Global EMS Market to reach $257 billion in 2012

Global electronic contract manufacturing services market is forecast to grow at a healthy rate and reach $257 billion in 2012. While United States continues to experience negative growth, other regions such as Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are witnessing robust market expansion, states a report by Global Industry Analysts.

Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) as well as Original Design Manufacture (ODM) are among the most rapidly growing industries in the electronic assembling arena. Low-cost countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Eastern Europe have emerged as leading outsourcing hotspots. Further, EMS companies broadened the spectrum of services they offer -- from simple manufacturing of components, to more complex manufacturing services, leading to a growing number of OEMs outsourcing an increasing portion of their manufacturing. With ever-increasing exposure to non-traditional end-use markets such as medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense, that are swiftly embracing outsourcing strategy, EMS offers lucrative potential in terms of future opportunities.



Global electronic contract manufacturing services market is forecast to reach US$257 billion in 2012, as stated by Global Industry Analysts, Inc. Asia-Pacific represents the largest as well as the fastest-growing market, with sales estimated to exceed US$107 billion in 2010, while Europe stands second with an estimated 22% share. United States, a major market, is forecast to witness a negative CAGR of about 2%. Consumer electronics is the largest end-use market with an estimated value of over US$50 billion in 2008. Computers & peripherals, the second largest end-use segment, is forecast to reach close to US$55 billion in 2013.



Image Source: Jabil