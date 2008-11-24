Asti invest in equipment, plans to expand production area

Norway based EMS-provider Asti has, over the last few months, invested in its production capabilities.

During the last 18 months, the company was able to double its production capacity with a number of major investments. Asti is also planning to increase its production facility by 700 m2 in 2009. The EMS-provider, which is headquartered in Selbu, Norway, has recorded a 2007 turnover of around €4.6 million and employs 54 staff.