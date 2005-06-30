Foxconn Finland put focus on high-end

"Finland doesn't have a market for cheap and medium-priced mobile phones, so it's not cost-effective to make these parts here", Said Timo Harju, Foxconn Finland's chief executive.

In the future, the firm will focus on higher value phone parts. "We must maintain our technological advantage," said Harju. The production will transfer to Foxconn's plants in Pésc and Komarum in Hungary, which currently employ around 3,000 people. Half of the staff in Finland will be removed.



Foxconn's Finnish units are located in Lahti and Hollola. "We don't know yet which of the two factories will be wound down," said Timo Harju.