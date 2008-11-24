Atotech to open furthers TechCenter in CZ, Italy, Taiwan & India

Atotech has officially opened its new European TechCenter for corrosion protection applications in Trebur, Geinsheim near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Another 4 new TechCenters of this kind will be opened in 2009 in Taiwan, the Czech Republic, India and Italy.

The newly constructed Trebur TechCenter occupies a total area of over 2000 m² for equipment, laboratory, office and training rooms. It is equipped with a fully automatic plating line for zinc, zinc alloys, phosphate pretreatment and Cr(VI)-free post-treatment processes including auxiliary equipment for environmental sound production and on-line analysis for process control. An advanced wastewater system treats the effluents from the plating line and serves at the same time for customer demonstrations. A zinc flake spray booth for manual rack applications with a size of 2.8 x 2.0 m and an automatic zinc flake dip-spin centrifuge with a capacity of approx. 2000 kg/h illustrate the two ways of coating applications. Analytic and materials science laboratories are especially equipped for corrosion investigations, thickness testing and torque tension measurement.



Atotech now operates 14 GMF TechCenters around the world especially equipped for corrosion protection applications. They serve as training grounds for Atotech employees, customers as well as OEMs, offering sample plating for new finishes, providing qualification runs for new processes and technologies including equipment novelties.