Salcomp lowers its full-year net sales estimate

Salcomp lowers its full-year net sales estimate, and according to the updated estimate the full-year net sales are expected to remain at the 2007 level or slightly under it.

According to the earlier guidance published on 31 October 2008, Salcomp’s full-year net sales were expected to grow compared with 2007. The weakening in the net sales outlook is due to the slower than estimated growth in the mobile phone market during the last quarter of the year. The growth in the mobile phone market has been slowed by an exceptional rapid weakening in the world economy and, as a result of that, by the decrease in consumer spending, as well as weak outlook in the global macro economy, strengthening of the dollar and tightness in the credit market.



Regardless of the weakening in the net sales growth, Salcomp estimates the charger sales in volumes to grow compared with 2007. The profitability guidance remains unchanged, meaning that the operating profit in value is expected to be below the 2007 level.