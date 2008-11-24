Leoni soon part of carmaker Brilliance?

Latest rumours have it that the Chinese carmaker Brilliance is interested to buy the German cable manufacturer Leoni.

The stock markets see these rumours as plausible. "Brilliance is BMW's partner in China and BMW is the third largest customer of Leoni," an ARD reported quoted a dealer in saying. The automotive supplier suffers from the current crisis in the industry. Leoni had to lower their fiscal forecast for 2008 twice in recent months. The company now expectes an EBIT of €95 million (originally €140 million). evertiq reported.