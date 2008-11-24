85 to go at Flextronics in Sweden

Flextronics has now handed out a formal notce to 85 staff at their Swedish facility in Karlskrona.

The lay offs will affect 35 permanent and some 50 hired staff. Lay off will start in spring 2009. Flextronics International Sweden CEO, Björn Burklint confirmed the official lay offs was confirmed at the beginning of last week. Some of the 50 hired staff now affected by the lay offs started work at the beginning of November this year.