Philips to cut 1,600 staff in Medical

Netherland based Philips Electronics has confirmed an earlier report in a Dutch newspaper that it is to lay off around 5% of its global staff in the Medical division.

This measure will see 1600 jobs to go all around the world. Philips employs around 32,000 global staff in its Medical division. The Eindhovens Dagblad had reported earlier that the company was to cut jobs. This was now confirmed by a Philip's spokesperson. However, no further information or details were given regarding these cutbacks.