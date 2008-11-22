Foxconn pumps $90 million into Czech facility

Foxconn is said to have injected around $90 million in its PC factory in Kutna Hora, Czech Republic.

The EMS-giant has transferred the money to its facility in Kutna Hora already on Friday. The facility was opened in 2002 and is one of the largest PC assembly facilities worldwide. Foxconn is assembling PC for Hewlett-Packard and Acer. However it is not mentioned if Foxconn's second Czech facility - opened in 2007 - is to benefit from the money too. This facility produces liquified crystal diplay modules and PC components for Innolux.