December sees 150 to go at Jabil in Florida

EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is said to lay off 150 staff at its manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg, Florida in December. The company stated downturn in orders as reason.

According to local newspaper reports, the EMS-provider plans to lay off 100 manufacturing workers; the rest affects office and administration staff. However, the expansion plans that Jabil announced earlier this year are still being pursued, despite the current lay offs. This will creat around 850 new jobs in the company's growing defense and aerospace business.



The EMS-provider has managed to secure $34.4 million in economic incentives from the state, Pinellas County and St. Petersburg if it complete the additional hiring by 2012 (evertiq reported).