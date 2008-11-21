A new LCD plant is to be build in Slovakia

A new LCD plant is to be build in the Trenčín Industrial Zone in Slovakia.

The total value of the investment is worth approximately €200 million. The investment will be made in the Trenčín Industrial Zone in Slovakia. The new plant is expected to employ approximately 3 200 people. However, there was no immediate information available on which company is to build and operate the facility.



Image source: Bang Olufsen