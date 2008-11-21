Ericsson to close facility in Pittsburgh

Sweden based Ericsson is to close its facility in Marshall, Pittsburgh, US. 250 employees will lose their jobs when the facility shuts down by the end of next year.

Staff affected by the closure mainly work as hardware and software engineers, but also in supply, sourcing and customer support services, the tribune-review reports. An Ericsson spokesperson told press members that the closure was part of the ongoing consolidation process.



All work will be moved to other locations, although no decisions seems to have been made. The closure proceeds are to begin in February next year - most of which will be completed in Summer. All employees will be offered a severance package with outplacement help, the report continues.