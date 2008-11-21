Viasystems to close down Milwaukee facility

Viasystems to close down it EMS facility in Oak Creek, Milwaukee in the beginning of next year.

Also affected by the closure will be the distribution centre in the same location. From January 2009, around 240 staff will be jobless, reports jsonline. Company management has already informed state officials that it plans to phase out production and logistics at the plant between Jan. 19 and May 31, the report continues.