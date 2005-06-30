ReVolt receives EUR 7 Mn in financing

Norway based battery specialist, ReVolt Technology AS, has developed a rechargeable zinc-Air battery, has received 7 million euro in a first round of financing.;

The investment has been made by Northzone Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Techno Venture Management (TVM), and Viking Ventures. ReVolt (Trondheim, Norway) was formed as a spin-off from contract research institute Sintef in 2004 and is led by Nils Kristian Nakstad as chief executive officer.