Electronics Production | November 20, 2008
Gargnäs buys Polish business from PartnerTech
Gargnäs Production AB has acquired PartnersTech's operations in Gdynia, Poland. In connection with the acquisition, the company will also gain the expertise of 50 new employees in the field of mechatronics. Production contracts are mainly for the manufacturing of mechatronics and special cables.
Gargnäs Gdynia Sp.z.o.o., the new name for the Polish activities, can offer both - the contract manufacturing of components and finished products for the Scandinavian and European manufacturing industry. Krzystzof Opala was appointed as Executive Director of the Polish subsidiary.
"With this acquisition can our customers services now cover the entire value chain, right up to the finished product. And thanks to the excellent geographical location in northern Poland, we can also offer speedy delivery", said Michael Åkesson, CEO of Gargnäs.
"This is an important step in Gargnäs's development and the completion of Fairford's long-term development strategy", says Bengt A Dahl, Garhnäs's chairman, as Fairford's representative in Europe. (Gargnäs Production Link AB is owned by Fairford.)
"With this acquisition can our customers services now cover the entire value chain, right up to the finished product. And thanks to the excellent geographical location in northern Poland, we can also offer speedy delivery", said Michael Åkesson, CEO of Gargnäs.
"This is an important step in Gargnäs's development and the completion of Fairford's long-term development strategy", says Bengt A Dahl, Garhnäs's chairman, as Fairford's representative in Europe. (Gargnäs Production Link AB is owned by Fairford.)
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments