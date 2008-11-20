Gargnäs buys Polish business from PartnerTech

Gargnäs Production AB has acquired PartnersTech's operations in Gdynia, Poland. In connection with the acquisition, the company will also gain the expertise of 50 new employees in the field of mechatronics. Production contracts are mainly for the manufacturing of mechatronics and special cables.

Gargnäs Gdynia Sp.z.o.o., the new name for the Polish activities, can offer both - the contract manufacturing of components and finished products for the Scandinavian and European manufacturing industry. Krzystzof Opala was appointed as Executive Director of the Polish subsidiary.



"With this acquisition can our customers services now cover the entire value chain, right up to the finished product. And thanks to the excellent geographical location in northern Poland, we can also offer speedy delivery", said Michael Åkesson, CEO of Gargnäs.



"This is an important step in Gargnäs's development and the completion of Fairford's long-term development strategy", says Bengt A Dahl, Garhnäs's chairman, as Fairford's representative in Europe. (Gargnäs Production Link AB is owned by Fairford.)