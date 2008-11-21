Electronics Production | November 21, 2008
14 European companies in Top 50 EMS provider 2007 list
Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has posted the annual Top 50 list of the world's largest EMS providers in 2007. Additional to that, evertiq has made some research about the European EMS providers that have made it onto the list. While only 10 Europe based companies were included in the Top-List of 2006, we now see 14 companies that made it onto the Top50 list of 2007. It will be interesting to see, if Europe can top this number in the list for 2008.
According to evertiq research, there are 11 US based companies; 6 Hong Kong based companies; Canada, Singapore and Taiwan bring each 4 companies on to the list. Belgium, China, Germany and Sweden have 2 companies each on the list; the Cayman Islands, Finland, France, Hungary, Japan, Luxemburg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland, Thailand and the UK each bring 1 company onto the list. In total, there are 14 European companies made it onto the list, compared to the 10 companies on the 2006 list.
However, our additional research shows that only 1 European company made it into the Top10 2007 list. This is Luxembourg based (originally Finland based) Elcoteq in 6th position. The European companies that made it onto the Top50 2007 list are Zollner (Germany) in 12th place; Videoton (Hungary) in 21st place; Enics (Switzerland) in 22nd place; TT Electronics (UK) in 25th place; Partnertech (Sweden) in 29th place; Neways (Netherlands) in 31st place; ASTEEL (France) in 34th place; Scanfil (Finland) in 36th place; EN Electronics Network (Germany) in 38th place; Connect Systems International (Belgium) in 41st place; Kitron (Norway) in 42nd place; EPIQ (Belgium) in 43rd place and finally Note (Sweden) in 47th place.
Compared to the 2006 listing, Elcoteq climbed from number 7 to number 6, Zollner climbed from number 15 to 12, Videoton from number 29 to number 21, Enics was on number 28 and is now on number 22. Neways was on number 34 in the 2006 listing and climbed to 31, Kitron was number on number 48 and climbed to 43. TT electronics was not on the 2006 list, but entered on number 25. Connect Systems International was not on the 2006 list, but managed to enter at 41. EPIQ was also not on the list in 2006, but entered at 44.
However, we also saw companies that lost a few positions: Partnertech fell from number 24 to 29, while NOTE was on number 42 and fell to position 47 in the 2007 list.
The list is based on the 2007 sales performance (in U.S. dollars), Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) reports.
Please click here to read the Manufacturing Market Insider webpage.
