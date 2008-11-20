NXP lowers Q4 forecast

NXP Semiconductors is providing updated sales guidance for the fourth quarter of 2008 in light of weakening macroeconomic conditions and a deteriorating sales environment.

Visibility of sales remains very limited. However based on overall consumer sentiment, recent order book development, and expected future trading levels, we now foresee a 15% to 25% sequential sales decline in the fourth quarter on a business and currency comparable basis. This compares to the previous guidance of an 8 to 14% sequential sales decline as announced on 21 October 2008.