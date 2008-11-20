StanTronic Instruments with new UK office

The company that is a supplier of USB and free-standing Test and Measurement instruments has now expanded its European presence by opening a new office in the UK. The UK office will be headed by Steve Evans, General Manager for StanTronic Instruments. He will be responsible to promote the company's products in the markets in Northern Europe.



Steve Evans, General Manager for StanTronic Instruments UK said: “We can now offer highly competitive instruments online into Northern Europe from companies like Intronix, Goodwill (GWInstek), Leaptronix, OR-X, Acute, Signametrics and many more. The impressive range includes scopes, logic analysers, DMMs, function generators, spectrum analysers, power supplies, etc. for a wide variety of applications – we also guarantee comprehensive technical support.”