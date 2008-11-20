Funai gets Philips US DVD business too

Earlier this year, Philips and Funai have entered a brand licence agreement under which Funai was to assume responsibility for the sourcing, distribution, marketing and sales of all Philips’ consumer television activities in North America. Both companies have signed a similar agreement for Philips' DVD business.

From January 1, 2009 Funai will manufacturer, develop and market the DVD, Blu-ray, and home theater surround sound products under Philips name, in the American market, said the New York Times. Earlier this Philips also pulled out its television business from Australia and New Zealand.