Electronics manufacturing slows down in Turkey

Suat Baysan, General Manager of the Turkish Electronics and Information Industries Association, believes that the production of electronics goods in Turkey has slowed down during the last two years.

He expanded that the Turkish electronics exporters have lost large shares of their market in Europe. He believes that 2008 will not be a successful year for the electronics production industry in Turkey. However Mr. Baysan said that he is expecting the industry to recover and that exports will increase in 2009, said Todayszaman. The electronics industry has an important position in the Turkish economy, he states.



Image source: BBelectronics