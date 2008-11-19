Flextronics, Salcomp, BYD Co & Emerson Group are the Top 4 charger makers

The global Top5 cell phone manufacturers have launched a common energy rating system for chargers, which will affect Flextronics, Salcomp, BYD Co and the Emerson Group as being the Top4 global charger makers.

The new ratings system will cover all chargers that are sold by Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Motorola and LG Electronics. Like a normal - simple rating system - it will ranges from five stars (for the most efficient) to no stars (for the least efficient). This will make it easier for customers to compare and choose. Markku Hangasjarvi, Chief Executive at Salcomp, told Reuters that they see this as a positive thing. Such chargers require special know-how to manufacture and can offer a higher selling price.