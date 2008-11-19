Hon Hai Precision with 16% stake in Advanced Microelectronic

Hon Hai Precision, mother company of EMS-giant Foxconn, has acquired a 16% stake in Advanced Microelectronic Products. The US$4.3 million deal was went through a private placement organized by AMP.

Industry watchers believe that EMS-providers may try to cut cost and venture into upstream sectors, a CENS report suggests. AMP operates a 150-inch silicon-wafer factory that produces around 30,000 wafers a month. It is rumoured that Hon Hai will use AMP to manufacture LCD drive ICs that are designed by ILI Technology.