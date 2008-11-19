PWT modernises plating capabilities

The Hertfordshire based PCB manufacturer is currently working on the modernisation of the company's plating capabilities.

Paul Soderquist has been working on improving the company's plating capabilities within the Wet Process department. PWT is currently upgrading, re-furbishing and replacing much of the old plating processes. This is aimed at improving the quality, yields and throughput. It is hoped, that this upgrading process will be finished soo and all changes are to be completed by the end of 2008.