Former Flextronics staff forms AsiusTech

AsiusTech is a newly launched Sweden based design firm started by a group of senior engineers spun out of Flextronics. The focus is to serve customers with product cost optimization.

This service is based on long standing experiences combined with long electronic product design experience and general broad electronic component knowledge from the consultancy industry.



In parallel, the company also offer design, development and project management services. This enables them to also drive implementation of the suggested cost down suggestions. These services are provided by AsiusTech in combination with resources within their extensive network including component suppliers, design service companies and individual experts.



The founders, Håkan Dahlbom, Tomas Thelin and Richard Holmer have all been working together for more than 10 years and among them there is a business experience from more than 30 years coming from both the EMS industry during the last years and before that from the design service companies Frontec and BlueLabs.