Tundra adds Avnet Memec as a Pan-European distributor

Avnet Memec has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Tundra Semiconductor Corporation.

Under this agreement, Avnet Memec will market and sell Tundra’s whole product portfolio to new and existing European customers, and will provide comprehensive technical design-in support for Tundra products utilizing Avnet Memec’s network of 31 offices in 19 countries. The agreement is effective immediately.



“Tundra’s partnership with Avnet Memec technical professionals will ensure that the European communications and computing, storage customers have best-in-class access to Tundra’s System Interconnect solutions through the Avnet Memec organization,” said Richard Riker, Vice President Sales, Tundra Semiconductor. “The addition of Avnet Memec offers another level of distribution, technical service and support for all customers in Europe and will allow new customers to take advantage of Tundra’s industry-leading interconnect product portfolio,” continued Mr. Riker.



Jon Ellis, Vice President Technical Marketing of Avnet Memec, regards Tundra as an excellent addition to Avnet Memec’s franchise portfolio. "We're delighted to welcome Tundra to Avnet Memec," said Mr. Ellis. "Tundra’s System Interconnect technology is experiencing significant market acceptance and growth. This new agreement will enable Avnet Memec to rapidly establish itself as a key supplier of Tundra’s PCI, PCI Express, RapidIO, VME and Host Bridge technology to high-growth markets. We are confident that this partnership will prove to be of value for our customers, for Tundra and for Avnet Memec.”