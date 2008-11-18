Jabil Brest to stay open for another 24 months

The plant management and union members have signed an agreement that would keep the facility in operation for another 2 years.

The agreement was approved by 70% of the 300 employees currently working at the facility. However, should a decrease in orders threaten the financial stability of the company, the agreement would be stop with immediate affect.



During these 24 months, no procedure for selling the plant can be initiated without the prior consent of at least 80% of employees at the Brest facility, said Ouest France. Jabil has informed staff that a restructuring plan - including the lay off of 70 to 100 staff would still be implemented within the next 8 months.