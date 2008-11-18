Sanmina-SCI California facility receives Aerospace Standard certification

Sanmina-SCI has announced that its Livermore, California facility has been awarded the AS9100 Aerospace Standard certification.

The certification signifies that its precision machining facility in Livermore complies with all requirements of the AS9100 quality management system. The AS9100 is the aerospace industry's quality system standard developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group for quality assurance in design, New Product

Introduction (NPI), manufacturing and servicing.



"Earning the AS9100 certification at our Livermore facility highlights Sanmina-SCI's commitment to its defense and aerospace customers," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division. "As competitive pressures continue to increase, more aerospace companies are partnering with Sanmina-SCI to manage non-core aspects of their operations, such as design, manufacturing, supply chain management and logistics."



"The ability to support defense and aerospace customers with high-quality precision machined components at our Livermore facility reinforces Sanmina-SCI's growth and leadership position for this key market segment," stated Frank Moreman, Vice President and General Manager of Sanmina-SCI's Precision Machining and Assembly Division.