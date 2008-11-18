Electronics Production | November 18, 2008
Adcontact & Gammeter launch Nordic Alliance
Swedish connector and cable cut machinery distributor Adcontact and their Finnish partner Gammeter have launched a joint venture called Nordic Alliance.
Nordic Alliance offers complete services for components and machinery equipment - mainly for customers in the Baltic region that operate in the cables and electro-mechanics sector. Services include InDesign, sourcing, kitting, distribution and production skills - through the entire production chain so to speak. Adcontact and Gammeter quite similar portfolios so there will be overlapping in their product range, says Mårten Hansen, CEO of Adcontact to evertiq.
One of the key features in the Nordic Alliance is the new service concept. This means that global customers are offered local service and maintenance of production equipment used for cable processing. This is done in coordination with local service organisations. A first step was to become a Certified Service Partner of hardware supplier Komax.
Another important component of the cooperation are the analytical tools for optimisation of cable production. This was developed by Adcontact and test runs were made with Norway based Industriprodukter for some time now. Companies are able to key figures and other production data in a graphical interface and optimise their production – being more efficient and creating a better understanding of how a job relates to planning. Apart from pure commercial ratios, the company may also – for example – plan, manage and monitor the maintenance scheduling of their machines, says Stefan Kolic, Marketing Director of Adcontact to evertiq.
Nordic Alliance has 33 employees in total and a number of representatives in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Total turnover for 2008 will be approximately €12 million. The official start of the Nordic Alliance was earlier this year and now customers begin to come in a steady flow. "We first started to plan this almost a year ago and it feels really nice to finally start this project in a more serious way now," concludes Mårten Hansen.
