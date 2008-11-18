Electronics Production | November 18, 2008
Medical industry with expected CAGR of 12.0% through 2012
2007 marked the highest revenue performance for the EMS-industry, outpacing the record year of 2006. Growth remained during the 1H/2008, during which the 20 largest EMS-providers (global) recorded a sales increase of 16.6%, compared to the 1H/2007.
The growth outlook for the EMS industry continues to be geographically unbalanced. According to Electronic Trend Publications, from 2007 to 2012, Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% and account for over 71% of the EMS market by 2012 – compared to a 4.9% annual growth for North America and a 7.5% annual growth for Europe. The rest of the world is expected to grow at a 11.6% CAGR over the same period, states Lincoln International in their latest report.
The key region within the Asian market remains China, accounting for approximately 60% of all Asian EMS production. Together with Taiwan, these two countries represent 46% of the entire global EMS production. By 2012, this is predicted to change. China is expected to account for 76% of all EMS output in Asia and 54% worldwide. The Chinese government is likely to continue to provide significant incentives, such as tax credits, land grants, low import duties, among other advantages. In addition, full private equity ownership of EMS operations is now possible and is beginning to become more popular.
As shown in Chart E, overall EMS revenue during the last 12 months (LTM) has flattened, with only large EMS companies showing significant growth. Large EMS providers grew 18.8% on an LTM2008 basis versus 14.7% in CY2007. Revenue began to decline in the Mid Tier with LTM2008 revenue dropping 0.4%. Small Tier EMS company LTM2008 revenues grew 6.8% versus 4.6% in CY2007. The Micro Tier provider’s growth has slowed significantly to only 1.3% in LTM2008, short of their CY2007 performance of 15.6%, states Lincoln International.
Longer term growth in the EMS industry will continue to be driven by end markets. In regards to long term growth, communications continues to be the end market that offers the most significant upside potential with an expected growth of CAGR 15.9% from 2007 to 2012. The consumer sector is also expected to show strong growth with forecasts showing a CAGR of 13.5% over the next five years. Also showing double digit growth are the computer and medical industries with expected CAGRs of 13.4% and 12.0% through 2012. From 2007 to 2012, the annual growth rates for the automotive, defense and industrial end markets are expected to be around 8% annually. Overall, the global EMS market is expected to grow 13.5% annually from a $261 billion market in 2007 to a $492 billion market in 2012, concludes Lincoln International.
Source: Lincoln International Newsletter
Image Source: Assel
The key region within the Asian market remains China, accounting for approximately 60% of all Asian EMS production. Together with Taiwan, these two countries represent 46% of the entire global EMS production. By 2012, this is predicted to change. China is expected to account for 76% of all EMS output in Asia and 54% worldwide. The Chinese government is likely to continue to provide significant incentives, such as tax credits, land grants, low import duties, among other advantages. In addition, full private equity ownership of EMS operations is now possible and is beginning to become more popular.
As shown in Chart E, overall EMS revenue during the last 12 months (LTM) has flattened, with only large EMS companies showing significant growth. Large EMS providers grew 18.8% on an LTM2008 basis versus 14.7% in CY2007. Revenue began to decline in the Mid Tier with LTM2008 revenue dropping 0.4%. Small Tier EMS company LTM2008 revenues grew 6.8% versus 4.6% in CY2007. The Micro Tier provider’s growth has slowed significantly to only 1.3% in LTM2008, short of their CY2007 performance of 15.6%, states Lincoln International.
Longer term growth in the EMS industry will continue to be driven by end markets. In regards to long term growth, communications continues to be the end market that offers the most significant upside potential with an expected growth of CAGR 15.9% from 2007 to 2012. The consumer sector is also expected to show strong growth with forecasts showing a CAGR of 13.5% over the next five years. Also showing double digit growth are the computer and medical industries with expected CAGRs of 13.4% and 12.0% through 2012. From 2007 to 2012, the annual growth rates for the automotive, defense and industrial end markets are expected to be around 8% annually. Overall, the global EMS market is expected to grow 13.5% annually from a $261 billion market in 2007 to a $492 billion market in 2012, concludes Lincoln International.
Source: Lincoln International Newsletter
Image Source: Assel
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments