CheckSum in agreement with MTQ Testsolutions of Germany

CheckSum has announced that it has signed up MTQ Testsolutions of Schonstett, Germany, as a new distributor of CheckSum products within Germany.

The distribution agreement covers sales, installation, and service of all CheckSum products, including the

MultiWriter ISP device programming system and the Analyst in-circuit test systems.



“MTQ Testsolutions is experienced and successful at providing test equipment and services to the

German electronics assembly industry,” said John VanNewkirk, president & CEO of CheckSum. “By

partnering with MTQ, we look forward to growing our business with Germany customers who need incircuit

test equipment and on-board programming systems.”



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to offer our customers CheckSum products, especially the

innovative MultiWriter ISP programming system,” said Nikolai Sapounov, Managing Director of MTQ

Testsolutions. “CheckSum in-circuit test and on-board programming systems complement our current

product line and offer innovative technology and economic value to our customers.”