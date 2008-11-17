Sanmina-SCI rumoured to lay off 400 in Hungary

The EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI is rumoured to lay off around 400 staff in its Hungarian facilities.

According to information that evertiq has received, the EMS-provider plans the reduction of its work force in its Hungarian facilities. However, no comments could be obtained from the company. The facilities that are possibly affected by the cut backs are Szekesfehervar and Tatabanya, the later of which should see redundancies for approx. 20% of its employees.



The EMS-provider operates Hungarian facilities in Miskolc, Szekesfehervar and Tatabanya.