Cemco installs another Custom Engineered Solution at CIT

UK manufacturer Cemco FSL is pleased to announce the installation of another Custom Engineered Solution at Conductive Inkjet Technology Ltd (CIT) Cambridge.

It took CEMCO less than 6 months to design and build a roll to roll electroless plating system to CIT's demanding requirements, providing the second stage of CIT's roll to roll production line utilizing CIT's proprietary inkjet technology for building truly additive pure copper RFID antennas and other thin copper flexible circuitry.



The METALJET 6000 system begins with inkjet printing thin flexible substrates with a UV curable catalytic ink in a digital process that supports rapid design changeover. After curing the CEMCO Electroless Plating System creates the exceptional uniform solid copper patterns. Several CEMCO patented techniques are incorporated, adaptations of those used in the new CEMCO Streamline Range of PCB wet processing systems that have proven to result in faster reaction times and improved uniformity compared with conventional equipment.