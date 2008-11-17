Research workers at East Kilbride fear for jobs

Freescale had announced further cuts in global staff numbers and many research workers in East Kilbride fear for their jobs. The facility's production is scheduled to cease in 2009.

Until now the future of the 200 research workers at the East Kilbride facility seemed secure. However, the staff in Scotland now feel less secure after the announcement of a further 10% staff reduction. Mr O’Donnell, MSP for Central Scotland, is cited in the East Kilbride News in saying “Freescale has done little to clarify their position and nothing to ease the concerns of their remaining employees at East Kilbride.



After months of negotiations and a lot of rumours, Freescale confirmed the closure of the production unit of the East Kilbride semi-conductor facility. This will cost around 800 skilled jobs and an additional 200 agency workers from the Kelvin Industrial Estate facility will have to go (evertiq reported).