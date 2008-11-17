Alcatel-Lucent & Thales receive contract in Poland

Alcatel-Lucent and Thales have received an order from Poland's General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways. The contract volume lies at around €80 milliion.

The contract is said to also includes a 3-year multivendor maintenance contract. Both companies will design, integrate, install and deploy the systems that will bring the A2 motorway up to EU commercial motorway standards.



Alcatel-Lucent is said to project manage the integration, testing and deployment of a toll collection, emergency communications, traffic management, and a traffic statistics collection system between the cities of Konin and Strykow. The company will also design and build a fibre optic communication system - a transmission backbone for all systems placed along the motorway. Additional, Alcatel-Lucent will construct two Motorway Maintenance Centres - Wartkowice and Strykow II.



The project is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2010.