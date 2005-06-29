Electronics Production | June 29, 2005
Freescale joins European R&D program
Freescale Semiconductor, has joined NANOCMOS, an integrated project funded by the European Commission's Information Society Technologies Program. Freescale's participation will help accelerate 45-nm CMOS technology demonstration and pave theway for 32-nm and 22-nm technology nodes.
NANOCMOS is pioneering innovations in materials, processes, device architectures and interconnections to continue to push the limits of semiconductor performance and density. Freescale's participationwas approved by the project partners during the NANOCMOS general assembly, and subsequently was validated by the European Commission.
NANOCMOS Project Leader Guillermo Bomchil said, "The incorporation of Freescale in the project will help accelerate demonstration of the 45-nm CMOS technology node. It should also enable the success of future developments that will focus on 32- and 22-nm geometries."
With competence in advanced technology relevant for the 45-nm node and beyond, Freescale has collaborated on research since 2002 as part of a technology development alliance in Crolles, France, between Freescale Semiconductor, Philips, and STMicroelectronics. The Alliance recently announced at the 2005 VLSI Symposium in Kyoto, Japan, the successful creation of an ultra-dense SRAM cell at the 45-nm node.
Within NANOCMOS, Freescale will contribute to the development of new modules including new photolithography techniques, optimized gate profiles, and improved isolation schemes. NANOCMOS also will benefit from Freescale's expertise in fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FDSOI).
"We are very pleased to join this key European initiative," said Freescale Chief Technology Officer Dr. Claudine Simson. "This announcement not only underscores the value of Freescale's technology achievements in nanoelectronics, but also recognizes our longstanding participation and commitment to the European Research Area. It is a perfect example of trans-Atlantic cooperation that will generate innovation and provide competitive leadership for all participants."
Current NANOCMOS partners are:
* STMicroelectronics, Philips, Infineon, and now Freescale Semiconductor
* CEA Leti (France) and IMEC (Belgium), the two largest European Technological
Research Institutes
* Three research laboratories coordinated by the FhG (Germany)
* Eight research laboratories coordinated by the CNRS (France)
* One research laboratory from the Technical University of Chemnitz (Germany)
* Ion Beam Services (France), ISILTEC (Germany), Magwel (Belgium)
* ACIES Europe (France)
NANOCMOS Project Leader Guillermo Bomchil said, "The incorporation of Freescale in the project will help accelerate demonstration of the 45-nm CMOS technology node. It should also enable the success of future developments that will focus on 32- and 22-nm geometries."
With competence in advanced technology relevant for the 45-nm node and beyond, Freescale has collaborated on research since 2002 as part of a technology development alliance in Crolles, France, between Freescale Semiconductor, Philips, and STMicroelectronics. The Alliance recently announced at the 2005 VLSI Symposium in Kyoto, Japan, the successful creation of an ultra-dense SRAM cell at the 45-nm node.
Within NANOCMOS, Freescale will contribute to the development of new modules including new photolithography techniques, optimized gate profiles, and improved isolation schemes. NANOCMOS also will benefit from Freescale's expertise in fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FDSOI).
"We are very pleased to join this key European initiative," said Freescale Chief Technology Officer Dr. Claudine Simson. "This announcement not only underscores the value of Freescale's technology achievements in nanoelectronics, but also recognizes our longstanding participation and commitment to the European Research Area. It is a perfect example of trans-Atlantic cooperation that will generate innovation and provide competitive leadership for all participants."
Current NANOCMOS partners are:
* STMicroelectronics, Philips, Infineon, and now Freescale Semiconductor
* CEA Leti (France) and IMEC (Belgium), the two largest European Technological
Research Institutes
* Three research laboratories coordinated by the FhG (Germany)
* Eight research laboratories coordinated by the CNRS (France)
* One research laboratory from the Technical University of Chemnitz (Germany)
* Ion Beam Services (France), ISILTEC (Germany), Magwel (Belgium)
* ACIES Europe (France)
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments