Freescale joins European R&D program

Freescale Semiconductor, has joined NANOCMOS, an integrated project funded by the European Commission's Information Society Technologies Program. Freescale's participation will help accelerate 45-nm CMOS technology demonstration and pave theway for 32-nm and 22-nm technology nodes.

NANOCMOS is pioneering innovations in materials, processes, device architectures and interconnections to continue to push the limits of semiconductor performance and density. Freescale's participationwas approved by the project partners during the NANOCMOS general assembly, and subsequently was validated by the European Commission.



NANOCMOS Project Leader Guillermo Bomchil said, "The incorporation of Freescale in the project will help accelerate demonstration of the 45-nm CMOS technology node. It should also enable the success of future developments that will focus on 32- and 22-nm geometries."



With competence in advanced technology relevant for the 45-nm node and beyond, Freescale has collaborated on research since 2002 as part of a technology development alliance in Crolles, France, between Freescale Semiconductor, Philips, and STMicroelectronics. The Alliance recently announced at the 2005 VLSI Symposium in Kyoto, Japan, the successful creation of an ultra-dense SRAM cell at the 45-nm node.



Within NANOCMOS, Freescale will contribute to the development of new modules including new photolithography techniques, optimized gate profiles, and improved isolation schemes. NANOCMOS also will benefit from Freescale's expertise in fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FDSOI).



"We are very pleased to join this key European initiative," said Freescale Chief Technology Officer Dr. Claudine Simson. "This announcement not only underscores the value of Freescale's technology achievements in nanoelectronics, but also recognizes our longstanding participation and commitment to the European Research Area. It is a perfect example of trans-Atlantic cooperation that will generate innovation and provide competitive leadership for all participants."



Current NANOCMOS partners are:



* STMicroelectronics, Philips, Infineon, and now Freescale Semiconductor



* CEA Leti (France) and IMEC (Belgium), the two largest European Technological

Research Institutes



* Three research laboratories coordinated by the FhG (Germany)



* Eight research laboratories coordinated by the CNRS (France)



* One research laboratory from the Technical University of Chemnitz (Germany)



* Ion Beam Services (France), ISILTEC (Germany), Magwel (Belgium)



* ACIES Europe (France)