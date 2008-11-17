Philips to stop production of electric razors

Philips has confirmed rumours that it has stopped production of electric razors for six weeks, a report from Dutch ANP news agency states.

Philips, based in Eindhoven, strongly stated that this was a "regular measure" that has been implemented during the last few years in the last months of the year. As a result, Philips' remaining stock and resulting storage expenses are to be minimised, the report continues. However, the company also confirmed that the stop had been implemented earlier than in recent years. Employees are obliged to take all remaining vacation days by the end of the year. It is also possible that they are temporarily transferred and work in different departments.