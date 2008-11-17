Alcatel to target India and China for growth

Alcatel-Lucent is said to target China and India to help restore profitability and growth, CEO Ben Verwaayen, announced in an Bloomberg Television interview broadcast.

“From a market perspective and from a resource perspective, both China and India offer great opportunities,” Verwaayen is cited in saying. He added the company has “better visibility today than we had a couple of months ago.”



Mr Verwaayen, took over as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent in September - after Patricia Russo had resigned from the post. The CE also announced to restructure the company's management to counteract seven straight quarters of losses. First detail of the plan will be available in December it was announced. He also repeated that Alcatel-Lucent is considering to sell its €1.34 billion stake in defense electronics manufacturer Thales.