Jabil Brest - end of strike

Employees at Jabil's Brest facility in France have opted to discontinue the strike. All 300 employees have resumed their work on Friday last week.

The conflict broke out as rumours emerged that Jabil is to reduce staff numbers at the facility by 70 - 100 employees. The EMS-provider had announced that it was looking for a buyer for the plant and that staff reductions could not be counted out. (evertiq reported) A plan to safeguard employment is to be implemented before the end of the year.