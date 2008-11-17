Coroplast to open cable plant in Tunisia

Coroplast, a German supplier of electric and automotive industry, is said to establish a car cable-making unit in the El Kef Industrial Zone in Northwest Tunisia.

The El Kef cable plant should generate 2,000 direct jobs and it is scheduled to be operational in 2009. The project is valued at around €18 million (32 million dinars). Coroplast operates facilities in Germany, Poland, Mexico, China and Tunisia. It produces wires and cables, wiring harnesses, and flexible printed circuits.