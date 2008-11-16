Flextronics Karlskrona plans staff reductions

EMS provider Flextronics plans to reduce approximately 35 employees at its plant in Karlskrona, Sweden. Staff negotiations have not yet been taking place.

Flextronics is currently going through the staff situation at the Karlskrona plant. The production at the unit peaked this autumn and 40 extra temporary workers were needed. Temporary staff is needed when the plant receives larger orders. Flextronics employs approximately 400 people at the Karlskrona plant. The staff reductions could be reality during the spring of 2009.