Kitron & Phadia work on analysis instruments

From a prototype Norway based EMS provider Kitron has taken care of industrial design, mechanical construction and has developed the hardware and software. Shortly the products will be put into manufacturing and be launched in the market.

Phadia develops, manufactures and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. For a new generation of analysis instruments Kitron is the chosen partner.



"By choosing one supplier for the complete process we have shortened time-to-market and minimised the risks that always arise in connection with market introductions" says Mats Engblom at Phadia. "We have now come a long way in the process and look forward to the first manufactured units.



After a thorough qualification process, we are of course very pleased to have been chosen as Phadia's new supplier. We had both wide and relevant technological knowhow and expertise in addition to long experience in the medical equipment industry" says Johan Sandstedt, Business Development Manager in Kitron AB.