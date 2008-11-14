PCB | November 14, 2008
Colonial Circuits selects an integrated system from Excellon and XACT PCB Software
Roy Cripps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Excellon Automation is pleased to announce the integration of the Excellon 129 Intelli-Drill with XACT PCB Software’s Gemini-X Linear Plus software solution at Colonial Circuits in Fredericksburg, VA
The Intelli-Drill is an advanced single spindle driller that employs a sophisticated vision inspection system to examine inner layer registration, modify drill files as needed and provide detailed data. The XACT Gemini-X Linear plus software analyses this data and builds a database of how the many different types of materials react in specific fabrication processes. This will allow for extremely accurate prediction of scaling factors with extremely high confidence.
Mark Osborn, President of Colonial feels that this integration not only allows them to address current market demands but also prepares them for future requirements with advanced materials and smaller features. Mark adds “new and advanced materials are appearing on an increasing basis. Learning from our day to day operations, the XACT software allows us an extremely high level of confidence in prediction of optimal scale factors with current and new materials in our operation. This reduces demand on our engineering team and thus increases overall efficiency.”
“The system integration is also strategic for Colonial’s rapid turnaround as with the Intelli Drill, we can now inspect each panel, make adjustments as needed and continue the precision drilling process all on a single system. This eliminates the time and inaccuracy introduced by moving panels through multiple systems. Finally, the XACT software interacts directly with the Intelli Drill as well as other advanced systems already in the operation.”
