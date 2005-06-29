Siemens shifting orders from Hungary

Siemens AG is currently shifting part of its handset orders originally placed with a Flextronics International plant in Hungary to its own plant in Shanghai.

A report quoted BenQ chairman KY Lee as saying that BenQ will renegotiate with Flextronics on manufacturing contracts related to other Siemens' handset orders, as the Taiwan-based firm is not satisfied with the current price, according to DigiTimes.



Flextronics began the mobile production in Zalaegerszeg in 2003 where it employed over 100 workers. Besides Siemens the company also produceds Sony Ericsson mobiles, according to BBJ.