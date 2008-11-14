Electronics Production | November 14, 2008
electronica 2008 wrap-up: About 72,000 visitors recorded
With a constantly high number of exhibitors and visitors, electronica 2008 sent out some positive signals to the international electronics industry. The trade fair attracted around 2,800 exhibitors, 58% of whom came from abroad. Approximately 72,000 trade visitors were recorded at electronica 2008.
The number of visitors from Central and Eastern European countries, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa and Russia was higher than in previous years. Compared with previous events, however, there were fewer visitors from the USA, the United Kingdom, France and Israel. These decreases are due both to the current economic situation and companies’ tighter travel restrictions which meant that the number of visitors per company declined.
Exhibitors and visitors were very satisfied with the outcome of electronica 2008. In particular, they awarded top marks to the completeness and range of the exhibited products and services, electronica’s position as the main trade fair for the electronics industry, its leading role, the presence of market leaders and the internationality of exhibitors.
As expected, there was a great deal of discussion in the exhibition halls regarding economic developments over the last few weeks and months. Exhibitors and visitors are expecting a downturn in the economy. However, they are facing up to this difficult phase with self-confidence and have already organized their companies accordingly.
Klaus Dittrich, Managing Director of Messe München International, was extremely satisfied with the outcome of the trade fair: “We are proud that electronica showed its stability in the face of the economic crisis. This result is a very clear indication of the importance of the trade fair as a worldwide meeting-point for the industry.“
Green electronics
The centers of attention were “green electronics” and automobile electronics. This year, Messe München staged the “greenest” electronica of all time. “Green electronics“ ran through all 14 halls of the New Munich Trade Fair Centre with technologies and solutions for increasing the energy efficiency of electronic devices and for power-saving applications, but also with energy generation components and systems which conserve resources.
Environmental protection was also the focal point of the traditional CEO Round Table at electronica 2008. Held on the first day of the trade fair, this event attracted a full house during the electronica Forum. Under the chairmanship of Dr. Jürgen Gromer, the former President of Tyco Electronics, the CEOs of Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, National Semiconductor and Osram Opto Semiconductors discussed the following topic: ”The contribution of the Semiconductor Industry to Climate Protection“. Every speaker agreed that the use of intelligent semiconductors, in particular, can lead to a considerable increase in the efficiency of electronic systems. The semiconductor industry regards the attainment of this goal as one of its most important tasks in the next few years, not least because it will also ensure the economic future of the industry.
The key aspect in the current climate discussion is also the automobile – along with the technologies which will help to reduce CO2 emissions by vehicles. The electronica automotive conference examined the forward-looking automobile electronics sector and attracted 250 delegates from 23 countries.
Displays and e-signage
The e-Signage Forum during electronica 2008 provided special information on one of the fastest growing application areas for electronic displays. A product show and a “Speaker’s Corner” presented the technology and market, for example the world’s largest liquid crystal display with a screen diagonal of 2.75 meters. The displays exhibition and the e-Signage Forum went down very well with visitors who rated them very positively.
Exhibitors and visitors were very satisfied with the outcome of electronica 2008. In particular, they awarded top marks to the completeness and range of the exhibited products and services, electronica’s position as the main trade fair for the electronics industry, its leading role, the presence of market leaders and the internationality of exhibitors.
As expected, there was a great deal of discussion in the exhibition halls regarding economic developments over the last few weeks and months. Exhibitors and visitors are expecting a downturn in the economy. However, they are facing up to this difficult phase with self-confidence and have already organized their companies accordingly.
Klaus Dittrich, Managing Director of Messe München International, was extremely satisfied with the outcome of the trade fair: “We are proud that electronica showed its stability in the face of the economic crisis. This result is a very clear indication of the importance of the trade fair as a worldwide meeting-point for the industry.“
Green electronics
The centers of attention were “green electronics” and automobile electronics. This year, Messe München staged the “greenest” electronica of all time. “Green electronics“ ran through all 14 halls of the New Munich Trade Fair Centre with technologies and solutions for increasing the energy efficiency of electronic devices and for power-saving applications, but also with energy generation components and systems which conserve resources.
Environmental protection was also the focal point of the traditional CEO Round Table at electronica 2008. Held on the first day of the trade fair, this event attracted a full house during the electronica Forum. Under the chairmanship of Dr. Jürgen Gromer, the former President of Tyco Electronics, the CEOs of Infineon Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, National Semiconductor and Osram Opto Semiconductors discussed the following topic: ”The contribution of the Semiconductor Industry to Climate Protection“. Every speaker agreed that the use of intelligent semiconductors, in particular, can lead to a considerable increase in the efficiency of electronic systems. The semiconductor industry regards the attainment of this goal as one of its most important tasks in the next few years, not least because it will also ensure the economic future of the industry.
The key aspect in the current climate discussion is also the automobile – along with the technologies which will help to reduce CO2 emissions by vehicles. The electronica automotive conference examined the forward-looking automobile electronics sector and attracted 250 delegates from 23 countries.
Displays and e-signage
The e-Signage Forum during electronica 2008 provided special information on one of the fastest growing application areas for electronic displays. A product show and a “Speaker’s Corner” presented the technology and market, for example the world’s largest liquid crystal display with a screen diagonal of 2.75 meters. The displays exhibition and the e-Signage Forum went down very well with visitors who rated them very positively.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments