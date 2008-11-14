Neways obtains €10 Mln cable systems order

Netherland based EMS provider Neways Electronics International N.V has reached agreement with the German company Rheinmetall Landsysteme on the production of complex cable systems for the Dutch and German army’s new Large Armoured Wheeled Vehicle (BOXER).

The contract is a counter order with a total value of around EUR 10 million and entails the supply of ± 80 different cable systems for 472 advanced vehicles over a seven-year period.



Defence market offers good growth opportunities

In the last couple of years Neways has more explicitly focused on the defence market, which has resulted in several substantial orders. Securing this large order is yet another success in a market segment that offers good growth opportunities for Neways. Moreover, expansion in the defence sector offers a good counterweight against some of Neways’ activities with a more cyclical character.



Neways as a ‘specialty provider’

The order also illustrates Neways’ strength in ‘specialty’ manufacturing besides being a one-stop provider of electronic systems. The cooperation with Rheinmetall will combine Rheinmetall’s expertise with the specific know-how of Neways’ operating company Neways Cable and Wire Solutions which will manufacture the cable systems.



Neways recognises a growing client demand for total solutions, resulting in closer cooperation between the Neways’ operating companies, based on an effective and customer-focused approach. Within Neways, a customer in such projects will always have one central point of contact where an assessment is made of the customer’s various production and technology needs and the Neways partners to be involved are assigned. The central point of contact, works in close cooperation with the other Neways operating companies involved, this way Neways can ensure that the customer’s specific requirements are met.



Completion

It is anticipated that the German Army will receive the first Armoured Wheeled Vehicle by mid-2010, for the Dutch Army this is anticipated in the beginning of 2011. The subsequent series deliveries are expected as of 2011 for both countries.