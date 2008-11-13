Electronics Production | November 13, 2008
Everspin introduces new generation of MRAM memory chips
Everspin Technologies expands MRAM product line with byte-wide and small footprint BGA package options. Introduces new 8- and 16-bit devices targeted at storage and consumer markets.
Everspin Technologies which spun out of Freescale Semiconductor Inc. this year is expanding its MRAM product line to address the storage and consumer markets with the introduction of new byte-wide and small footprint ball grid array (BGA) products. The Everspin MRAM product family now includes 8-bit and 16-bit data widths and SRAM compatible TSOPII and BGA package options, serving the majority of battery-backed SRAM and non-volatile RAM applications.
Everspin’s 8-bit MR2A08 and MR0A08 byte-wide MRAMs and 16-bit MR2A16 MRAM BGA device are available now for production, serving a wide range of computer, consumer, industrial, automotive and aerospace applications.
“We measure progress of the industry’s emerging memory technology programs based on who is ready to take orders and deliver products today, and MRAM is still clearly in the lead,” said Bob Merritt, partner at Convergent Semiconductors. “Specifically, Everspin’s MRAM continues to lead the industry and their latest byte-wide and BGA products extend their lead into a larger portion of the memory market.”
Everspin’s two new 8-bit wide MRAM products are ideal memory companions for 8-bit microprocessors and application specific standard products (ASSP) like RAID-on-Chip used in storage systems and computer servers. Everspin also offers a new 48-pin BGA package option for both the current 16-bit wide and new 8-bit wide MRAM product families. The BGA package is pin-out and footprint compatible with low-power SRAMs. This allows customers to shrink MRAM board area by three times compared to a TSOPII package, making it attractive for consumer applications.
“We are committed to expanding our MRAM product portfolio and making the advantages of MRAM available to additional customers,” said Dr. Saied Tehrani, Everspin’s chief operating officer. “Our new byte-wide MRAM products position us to capture existing and future designs in key applications such as computer storage systems, while our new BGA products save board area in compact consumer and computer products designs.”
Everspin’s MRAM is a memory that uses the magnetism of electron spin to provide non-volatility with no wear-out. Everspin MRAM stores information in magnetic material integrated with silicon circuitry to deliver cost-effective, highly reliable, non-destructive readout non-volatile memory with SRAM-like speed. This enables a true “instant-on” capability and power loss protection in many classes of electronic devices over a wide temperature range.
