PCB | November 13, 2008
Negative trends in the European PCB industry
Downturn in the automotive sector, demand for longer payment terms and lack of finding the right staff is some of the negative factors that is impacting the European printed circuit board industry at the moment.
EIPC (European Institute of Printed Circuits) has taken the pulse of the European PCB industry during the ongoing electronica show in Munich. Here are some of the reactions from the show floor.
France based CIRE Group has no more than 20% reliance upon any one market sector. They are experiencing a steady market in the military, space and aircraft industry sectors, mainly due to French Government spending on equipment for the next few years, the influence of the Galileo project, plus equipment for military intelligence. About 15% of their market is automotive, but this has been affected by the postponement of various projects, and there is not much going on in the telecom sector either right now. However, the industrial sector is steady, although the lack of funding for SME’s could have an impact. Dominique Pellizzari, boss over the CIRE Group is worry about finding the right people to see the PCB industry in Europe survive in any meaningful way. There are too many small/average size companies whose owners are shortly to retire, who have no heirs, no successors, and those that might survive drown under an ever-increasing cost of compliance with ill-considered environmental legislation.
UK based Graphic PLC have got off to a good start of their financial year, which starts in October, but the market is already showing signs of being depressed, and in 2009 it will drop even further, thought David Pike, MD. Contracts are being deferred, orders for aircraft are being cancelled, and there is some erratic pricing around, reflecting a degree of panic by companies anxious to cover fixed costs at least. Even Far East companies are now offering smaller batch sizes, and there is a lot of space capacity in Germany due to the dip in the automotive sector. All of this is further aggravated by demands for 90 days payment terms, mainly by American owned companies. Whilst the next 2 months look good for Graphic, what happens after that is in the lap of the gods.
Dr. Laurent Bodin, Industrial Director of Cimulec in Ennery France, said the market will drop by 20% next year. The group includes CST in Toulouse who serve the military and aerospace sector in which there is great uncertainty payment is getting worse, although the French Government are reported to be considering legislation which will make it illegal to pay later than 30 days. Now that might take a mountain of cash to trigger, but the idea would be popular.
In Italy payment remains a challenge. 120 days is the norm, and an average is 130. It is considered impolite to chase debt before 90 days have passed. Marta Puggioni of Picasse Elettronica srl said that business had been good until August but now there had been a diminishing of demand, and whilst her company has a good sector spread, the decline in the automotive industry was the biggest.
Another automotive industry supplier is EuroCir from Barcelona, who are heavily reliant upon a burgeoning car industry, and have concerns for 2009 for their Spanish operations, although their China factory is reported to be busy right now.
France based CIRE Group has no more than 20% reliance upon any one market sector. They are experiencing a steady market in the military, space and aircraft industry sectors, mainly due to French Government spending on equipment for the next few years, the influence of the Galileo project, plus equipment for military intelligence. About 15% of their market is automotive, but this has been affected by the postponement of various projects, and there is not much going on in the telecom sector either right now. However, the industrial sector is steady, although the lack of funding for SME’s could have an impact. Dominique Pellizzari, boss over the CIRE Group is worry about finding the right people to see the PCB industry in Europe survive in any meaningful way. There are too many small/average size companies whose owners are shortly to retire, who have no heirs, no successors, and those that might survive drown under an ever-increasing cost of compliance with ill-considered environmental legislation.
UK based Graphic PLC have got off to a good start of their financial year, which starts in October, but the market is already showing signs of being depressed, and in 2009 it will drop even further, thought David Pike, MD. Contracts are being deferred, orders for aircraft are being cancelled, and there is some erratic pricing around, reflecting a degree of panic by companies anxious to cover fixed costs at least. Even Far East companies are now offering smaller batch sizes, and there is a lot of space capacity in Germany due to the dip in the automotive sector. All of this is further aggravated by demands for 90 days payment terms, mainly by American owned companies. Whilst the next 2 months look good for Graphic, what happens after that is in the lap of the gods.
Dr. Laurent Bodin, Industrial Director of Cimulec in Ennery France, said the market will drop by 20% next year. The group includes CST in Toulouse who serve the military and aerospace sector in which there is great uncertainty payment is getting worse, although the French Government are reported to be considering legislation which will make it illegal to pay later than 30 days. Now that might take a mountain of cash to trigger, but the idea would be popular.
In Italy payment remains a challenge. 120 days is the norm, and an average is 130. It is considered impolite to chase debt before 90 days have passed. Marta Puggioni of Picasse Elettronica srl said that business had been good until August but now there had been a diminishing of demand, and whilst her company has a good sector spread, the decline in the automotive industry was the biggest.
Another automotive industry supplier is EuroCir from Barcelona, who are heavily reliant upon a burgeoning car industry, and have concerns for 2009 for their Spanish operations, although their China factory is reported to be busy right now.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments